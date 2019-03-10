‘Black Panther’ Stars Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright Celebrate ‘Captain Marvel’

Black Panther stars Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright are celebrating Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel.

I hope you all will RUN, not walk to theaters this weekend to see my girl @brielarson killing it as #CaptainMarvel! So happy for you girl!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/0GXGTaVrbI — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) March 9, 2019

“I hope you all will RUN, not walk to theaters this weekend to see my girl @brielarson killing it as #CaptainMarvel! So happy for you girl,” tweeted Gurira, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as fierce Wakandan general Okoye in the similarly groundbreaking Black Panther.

“Loved @captainmarvel. Loved how it felt like an indie then back to a blockbuster movie! Dope performances,” tweeted Gurira’s co-star Letita Wright, who plays Wakandan princess Shuri, genius younger sister to King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

“I left the cinema feeling so proud to be apart of the marvel universe!!”

Asked to share her favorite part of Captain Marvel, Wright in another tweet praised the piecemeal flashback revelations peering into the past of Larson’s Carol Danvers as well as the “funny” Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Black Panther was the first Marvel Studios film to feature a black lead character and a predominantly black cast. The Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster grossed $1.3 billion worldwide to become the ninth highest-grossing film of all time and just the third film to earn more than $700 million domestically, behind only Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936m) and James Cameron’s Avatar ($760m).

As the first female-led entry in the Marvel Studios canon, Captain Marvel is on a similar path of success, soaring higher, further, faster to a $20.7 million haul from Thursday night preview showings. It’s now on track for an opening weekend in the neighborhood of $160 million.

Gurira and Wright are next expected to return alongside Larson in Avengers: Endgame, out April 26.

