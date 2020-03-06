Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Stars in New Nissan Ad

Brie Larson has been extra active on social media over the past couple of weeks. The actor known for playing Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought joy to the Internet when she and Gal Gadot AKA Wonder Woman posted photos of themselves having fun backstage at the Oscars. Earlier this week, she shared a cool photo of her axe-throwing skills and yesterday she posted photos of her first screen test in the Captain Marvel costume. Today, Larson has taken to Twitter to share a new ad she’s in for Nissan.

“The #AllNewNissanSentra is here!!! So much fun creating this campaign for a car that refuses to compromise. 🙌🏻 #RefuseToCompromise #Ad,” Larson tweeted. The video begins with a woman being turned down for a promotion when all of a sudden, Larson speeds up in the new Sentra and asks the question, “Does this car feel like a compromise to you?” Larson then zips around in the car and shows off some of its features before the actor declares, “So if this Nissan Sentra isn’t going to compromise, why should you?” Then, she lets the woman out of the car to presumably go lead a more confident life. You can check out the ad in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The #AllNewNissanSentra is here!!! So much fun creating this campaign for a car that refuses to compromise. 🙌🏻#RefuseToCompromise #Ad pic.twitter.com/k3vLIn4Okj — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 6, 2020

In addition to starring in car commercials, the Oscar-winning actor will soon suit up as Captain Marvel once again in the upcoming sequel to her hit 2019 film. It’s unclear when production on the movie will begin, but an earlier report on the matter revealed that a 2022 release date is reportedly being planned for the film.

WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is in final negotiations to pen the film, which will move up the action from the 1990s and it set to take place in the present day. Marvel Studios is also seeking a female filmmaker to helm the sequel, who would potentially be the third solo female director behind Black Widow‘s Cate Shortland and The Eternals‘ Chloé Zhao. The directors of the first Captain Marvel, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, will not return to step behind the camera and instead reportedly working on a Disney+ series for Marvel Studios.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.