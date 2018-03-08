Marvel Studios Artist on ‘Captain Marvel’ Costume Changes

Fans finally got their first look at Brie Larson on the set of Captain Marvel, and were surprised to see the costume looked unlike the character’s comic book version. Like anything on the Internet, people argued over whether it was categorically “good” or “bad.”

Marvel Studios’ Visual Development Supervisor Andy Park, who created a lot of the concept art and designs for Captain Marvel, recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the impending release of Thor: Ragnarok on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD. We asked about the costume, teasing that fans would be happy with the official reveal in the future.

“I think it’s always funny seeing people’s reaction… People are so ready to jump on and to react and make decisions so quickly,” said Park. “I would just say I would hope that they would just know from the past that judging too quickly is … How do I word this? They’re going to be happy. I think they’re going to be happy.

“I mean, Kevin Feige said it in an interview. We revealed the concept art that I did, myself and other artists did, of Captain Marvel at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, so I mean, I think that alone should hopefully alleviate some of those fears that people have.”

The concept art previously shown to Marvel fans showed Larson as Captain Marvel, and she appeared in her classic red-and-blue costume. Though the set photos showed her in a black-and-Kree-green flight suit, some fans are speculating that Carol Danvers will get an upgrade at some point in the ’90s set film.

Park said “it’s too early to judge,” and that he expect fans to be happy with the official reveal.

“I remember early on when people … saw the [Thor: Ragnarok] trailer, there were some fans angry ’cause they’re like, ‘Why is Hulk wearing armor?’ It’s kind of ridiculous to get angry about it without knowing the reason why, ’cause obviously there’s a reason why,” Park said.

“He’s not wearing it to protect himself because he needs the protection. He’s wearing it because he’s a showman, and he’s loving that people love him and worship him, so he’s playing it up. Not only that, he wore it because that’s what he also looked like in the [Planet] Hulk, right, in the Hulk storyline, so it’s kind of a nod to that look, as well. There’s always a reason why they look the way they do.”

Hopefully fans will get that official reveal sooner than later.

Captain Marvel premieres March 8, 2019.