‘Captain Marvel’ Directors Explain How They Chose What Comic Book Moments To Adapt

Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck had plenty of Marvel history to put from for the character and recently broke down how they cherry picked which pieces to use for the movie.

Captain Marvel finally soars into theaters this weekend, and ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the director’s about a variety of topics, including how they went about choosing from Carol Danvers’ complicated and varied history, and it came down to a few factors but one specifically.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Just, we read a lot and felt like which parts of it we gravitated towards, and which things excited us,” Boden said. “Which elements we could live with for 2 years and the most important element is really the character of Carol Danvers and like this particular version of the character which really was inspired by Kelly Sue DeConnick.”

As for what stood out to them about DeConnick’s take on the character, they had a few things on the list.

“Her humor,” Boden said. “Her grit. But also just her humanity and her relationships with other women that she wrote so well. There are moments in those comics that aren’t about action at all and are just about feeling the emotion and of the death of a friend, and those are the moments that stick out with me as much as that action-oriented kick-ass moments.”

DeConnick’s run featured Carol’s friendship with Jessica Drew (aka Spider-Woman) throughout, but also included her dynamics with Tracy Burke, Monica Rambeau, Helen Cobb, and others she met along the way. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll get many of those characters in the movie, though we will get to meet Maria Rambeau, who will take on the Monica type role in the film. We’ll also meet Monica Rambeau as well, though here she is younger than she is in the books.

For some other characters and moments we hope to see in the movie, check out our full story right here!

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!