Captain Marvel Directors Say Stan Lee Tribute Left No Dry Eyes in the House

We’re only one week away from finally getting to see Captain Marvel in theaters, and the film’s directors are sharing some insight into the movie’s highly-anticipated Stan Lee cameo.

During the film’s London premiere this week, Metro asked directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, about the Lee cameo.

“I don’t want to get fired now, of all times,” Boden began. “It would be so weird if I got fired at this point in time. So I don’t want to say anything I’m not supposed to say, but just that it was… we did want to kind of have a moment and tribute to Stan Lee in this movie, obviously. It was something that came from Marvel and when they showed it to us, there was not a dry eye in the house. It was really emotional,” she added.

This isn’t the first time the directing duo has discussed Lee’s part in the film. In a recent interview with Fox 5’s entertainment reporter, Kevin McCarthy, Fleck shed some light on what it was like working with Lee.

“You know it just, it felt right… When you look at the script and you’re like, ‘Where are we gonna put Stan Lee in this movie?,’ that seemed like the right place. Throw him into that scene,” he explained. While it’s still unclear what the legend’s cameo will be, this tease certainly sounds promising.

Fleck also discussed what it was like having such an important person visit the set of the film.

“It’s just great when he comes on set it’s, uh, it’s a real honor to meet him. He’s a legend in this business and, uh, everyone really like pays attention and people come out of the woodwork, you know, some crew member you didn’t even know will come out trying to shake his hand,” he added.

Overall, it was easy to sum up their encounter with Lee.

“But really, it’s cool,” Fleck concluded.

Since his passing in November, we’ve already seen a touching, voice cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in which Lee presents our main hero, Miles Morales, with his very own Spider-Man costume. Captain Marvel, however, will be the first official live-action MCU cameo from Lee since he died, so fans are eager to glimpse the creator once again. He’s expected to show up in the other Marvel films of 2019, too.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

