Captain Marvel Fans Celebrate Movie's Fifth Anniversary

March 8th is International Women's Day, which means it's also the anniversary of Captain Marvel's release. On this day five years, ago, the world was introduced to Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. The film was both a critical and box office success, earning a "Certified Fresh" score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and making a total of $1.131 billion worldwide. In honor of the film's fifth anniversary, many Captain Marvel fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate.

Last month, Larson was asked by Extra about her future with Marvel, and she replied, "I don't have anything to say about that." However, she followed the remark with a wry smile, which hopefully means she'll be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon.

In the five years since Captain Marvel's premiere, Larson has appeared in Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ms. Marvel, and The Marvels. We may not know when Captain Marvel will be popping up on the big screen next, but we can celebrate her in the meantime.

You can check out posts honoring Captain Marvel on its fifth anniversary below...