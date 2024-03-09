Captain Marvel Fans Celebrate Movie's Fifth Anniversary
Happy International Women's Day, Carol Danvers!
March 8th is International Women's Day, which means it's also the anniversary of Captain Marvel's release. On this day five years, ago, the world was introduced to Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. The film was both a critical and box office success, earning a "Certified Fresh" score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and making a total of $1.131 billion worldwide. In honor of the film's fifth anniversary, many Captain Marvel fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate.
Last month, Larson was asked by Extra about her future with Marvel, and she replied, "I don't have anything to say about that." However, she followed the remark with a wry smile, which hopefully means she'll be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon.
In the five years since Captain Marvel's premiere, Larson has appeared in Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ms. Marvel, and The Marvels. We may not know when Captain Marvel will be popping up on the big screen next, but we can celebrate her in the meantime.
You can check out posts honoring Captain Marvel on its fifth anniversary below...
happy captain marvel day! pic.twitter.com/YO6jp2KOOo— miri | ︽✵︽ (@carolsgoose_) March 8, 2024
It's HER day #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/MpjrLsAliW— b ✷ #TheMarvels (@house0fdanvers) March 8, 2024
Happy five year anniversary to CAPTAIN MARVEL!
This is still a great and impactful movie that gets better every single time I watch it!
Brie Larson as Carol Danvers is one of the best Marvel castings ever! pic.twitter.com/dPxRaDfzjP— AJ 💗💜💙 (@Shredder2022) March 7, 2024
Happy five year anniversary to Captain Marvel. This movie is still soo good and fun! One of the best origin CBM too! pic.twitter.com/m2CIEUAFhW— jo ✷ (@glowinavenger) March 7, 2024
can’t believe it’s been five years since captain marvel was released pic.twitter.com/uUAFeVHIil— leonie✵ (@dckerstrss) March 7, 2024
5 years ago today Captain Marvel saved lives pic.twitter.com/Q6YIXhd4T3— b ✷ #TheMarvels (@house0fdanvers) March 7, 2024
Happy 5 years since Captain Marvel released and we met Carol for the first time! Nothing could ever make me hate this movie I love it sm, Brie will always be perfect in the role pic.twitter.com/R9ZTVk1Rha— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) March 8, 2024
captain marvel came out 5 years ago today and met carol for the first time 🫂 pic.twitter.com/3JlsT7Wy3s— joni ✵ (@spideysbrie) March 8, 2024
5 years since my love for comics was reignited by #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/gnVI7oC37M— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 🇵🇸 (@Miguelshmiguel) March 8, 2024
captain marvel you will ALWAYS be iconic pic.twitter.com/7VpoXongZG— or (@danvrsgf) March 7, 2024
Captain Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.