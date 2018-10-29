Captain Marvel Funko POPs Potentially Revealed

Captain Marvel is set to be one of 2019’s biggest movies, and Marvel Studios’ latest will have a new line of Funko POPs to go with it. Now it seems we know what those will be.

Well, at least what most of them will be. A new list of potential POPs surfaced online earlier this week and Serlentpops broke them all out into categories for ease of use. The new list has not been confirmed by Funko, but it does seem very likely this will be close to what ends up being released, and we sure hope it is, as we can’t wait to get our hands on that Marvel Light FX POP. Seriously, we’ll pre-order that right now…

You can check out the full line below.

Captain Marvel Aviator POP

Young Carol POP

Captain Marvel Lighgh Up FX POP (Gamestop Exclusive)

Captain Marvel POP (Regular version)

Carol In Disguise POP

Nick Fury POP

Ronan POP

Kree Soldier POP

Phil Coulson POP

Minn-Erva POP

Korath POP

Captain Marvel and Nick Fury Keychains

Captain Marvel and Nick Fury VYNL set

Currently, there are a few Captain Marvel POPs out on the market, but none of them are based on the film of course. If you are wanting to expand your Funko collection with some Captain Marvel though, you can grab the ones below.

Funko POP Marvel 148 – Captain Marvel (helmetless)

Funko POP Marvel 154 – Captain Marvel (helmet) GTS Exclusive

Funko Rock Candy – Captain Marvel

Funko Gamerverse POP – Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Captain Marvel vs Chun-Li 2-Pack (brown jacket)

Funko Gamerverse POP – Marvel vs Capcom Infinite Captain Marvel vs Chun-Li 2-Pack (green jacket)

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.