Captain Marvel Gets Gorgeous Iron Studios Avengers: Endgame Statue

Captain Marvel will return in Captain Marvel 2, and while fans are still waiting on major details regarding the upcoming sequel, Iron Studios isn’t done celebrating Brie Larson’s appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Iron Studios recently revealed their brand new BDS Art Scale statue of the powerful hero, which features Carol’s updated look from Endgame after the 5 year time jump. The statue also features Carol’s shorter haircut, as well as slick effects on the hands and feet that give the statue a sensation of flight, and you can check out the statue up-close in the following slides.

The Endgame Captain Marvel statue is at 1/10 scale and is based on original movie references from the film. It is also part of a larger scale Avengers: Endgame battle diorama, so you can assemble an entire display if you’ve got the space in your collection

The statue will retail for $129.99 and is available for pre-order right here, and you can check out the official description below.

License: Avengers: Endgame

Scale: Art Scale 1/10

Features:

– Limited edition

– Based on original movie references

– Made in polystone

– Hand painted

– This statue is part of a battle diorama based on the Avengers: Endgame movie

Product dimensions: 10.2 in (H) x 5.1 in (W) x 4.3 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.5 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2020

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California

The Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel statue will release between October 30th, 2020 and December 30th, 2020, and you can check out all the glorious images starting on the next slide. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Captain Marvel!

