‘Captain Marvel’ Exclusive Figure Coming To Cosmic Loot Crate

Captain Marvel’s right around the corner and Loot Crate has an exclusive figure of Marvel’s powerhouse in its new COSMIC box for March.

The new figure is the second in a series of three standee figures, featuring a 3D recreation of the hero breaking out of the comic, and the newest addition is Carol Danvers herself. The first entry featured the Hulk, and the third figure is still unknown, but you can check out the brand new figure below, which will be exclusive to the COSMIC Loot Crate.

The figure itself is based on the gorgeous Terry Dodson cover from Captain Marvel #5, which has Carol soaring high in the sky as a plane tags along. The issue was written by Kelly Sue DeConnick and penciled by Emma Rios, and you can check out the original cover below.

The Loot Crate figure features Carol soaring out of the clouds just like the cover, while the old styled plane has been replaced with a modern jet fighter, which is also emerging from the background.

Other franchises featured in the COSMIC box aside from Captain Marvel are ALIEN, Lost in Space, and more, and you can get more information on the box right here. You’ve got until March 19th to get your pre-order in for the box, which is a $45 dollar value for $19.99 a month.

You can check out the official description of the box below.

“Are you ready to fly higher, explore further, go faster, and see more than anyone has before? Join us as we embark upon a COSMIC adventure, filled with otherworldly powers, legendary forces and dangerous new frontiers!”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

