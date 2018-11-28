‘Captain Marvel’ Reshoots Reveal New Photo Of Minn-Erva

Captain Marvel is currently in the midst of reshoots, and Minn-Erva actress Gemma Chan gave a new glimpse of her character from the set.

Chan will be portraying Brie Larson’s Kree Starforce teammate Minn-Erva in the film, but odds are the two will end up on different sides by the film’s end if the comics are anything to go by. Chan revealed a photo of her clenched fist, showing off her very blue hands. The photo included the caption “Back to work…”, and you can check out the photo below.

Minn-Erva first surfaced in Captain Marvel #50 and was actually seeking to obtain the secret to Mar-Vel’s genetic code for the Kree. That mission ended up unsuccessful, and she ultimately she ended up being stranded on Earth for some time. Later she would gain abilities through the same means that Carol Danvers did (the Psyche-Magnetron) and also donned a costume similar to Carol’s original Ms. Marvel suit.

In the years that followed she would gain even more abilities thanks to self-experimentation and is one of Carol’s deadliest enemies due to her unflinchingness to destroy anyone in her way. Whether we’ll see some of this in the film’s characterization remains to be seen, but seeds could easily be planted to make her the big villain of the impending Captain Marvel sequel. For now, photos of Jude Law’s team make it seem the two are on the same side.

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.