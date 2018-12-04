‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Might Explain How Carol Gets Her Kree Name

The newest Captain Marvel trailer revealed quite a bit about Carol Danvers’ origin, and one detail may have just been hiding in plain sight.

In one sequence of the trailer, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) can be seen investigating what appears to be a file surrounding her previous life in the Air Force. One shot of this sequence shows Carol holding a destroyed name tag, presumably from one of her Air Force suits, which reads “CAROL DA”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this might not seem significant on its own, it lines up in a surprising way with a recently-revealed detail from the film’s Funko Pop line. The boxes for the massive line of figures labeled Carol’s name in several different ways, depending on what costume they were for. For the Pops of Carol in her blue-and-green Starforce suit, the character name on the box simply reads “VERS”.

That got us to thinking — could Carol’s Kree name have come about thanks to this broken name tag? As the second trailer explained, Carol was taken and experimented on by the Kree after an accident in the Air Force, as a way to both save her from the accident and give her better abilities. There’s a chance that when that happened, Carol was still wearing the “VERS” portion of the name-tag on her suit, which led to her being referred to by that name once she was “reborn” as a Kree.

Ultimately, fans will have to wait and see if Captain Marvel takes this approach to Carol’s origins, considering how unconventional the film is expected to be.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore said in an interview earlier this year. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

“I think there is a structure to origin films that audiences sometimes can get ahead of very quickly,” Moore continued. “So, if we do origin films, internally, we talk about how we can subvert that structure. For instance, Captain Marvel is an origin movie in that you haven’t seen her before, but we think we’ve stumbled upon a structure there that isn’t the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are.”

“You meet the character, they have a problem, they get powers at the end of the first act, and the end of the second act they learn about the powers, the third act they probably fight a villain who has a function of the same powers,” Moore added. ‘That’s a lot of times what a typical origin movie is structured like, but as we introduce new characters moving forward, we want to find ways to subvert that structure, so at least the experience of the film feels new to audiences. We’re very conscious of making sure that audiences don’t get things that feel like they’ve seen them before.”

Captain Marvel will debut on March 8, 2019. It will be followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.