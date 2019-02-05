‘Captain Marvel’ Will Be the First Disney+ Exclusive After Release in Theaters

Captain Marvel will be breaking precedent for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in more ways than one.

During the Walt Disney Company‘s quarterly earnings call, it was confirmed that Captain Marvel will be the studio’s first release to stream exclusively on their Disney+ streaming service after its theatrical run has wrapped up. Disney had essentially hinted at as much in August last year, when it was revealed that their theatrical releases would no longer make their way onto Netflix shortly after their home release.

It’s unclear at this point what will happen to the MCU films currently on Netflix, which include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Disney did not reveal exactly when Captain Marvel would premiere on the service, seeing as the film is still a month away from debuting in theaters. But with Disney+ expected to roll out by the end of this year, there’s a chance that Captain Marvel could be on the service when it launches, going off of the time frame that has surrounded recent Marvel releases. Typically, Marvel movies have made their way onto Netflix seven or eight months after their theatrical run begins, which would theoretically place Captain Marvel‘s streaming debut in October or November. But then again, Disney+ is already poised to do things a bit differently than Netflix, so there’s no telling if that same format will be followed.

Captain Marvel will follow Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a former Air Force pilot who comes to terms with her human and alien origins while in the middle of an intergalactic war. The film will be Marvel Studios’ first female solo movie, and will also explore the 1990s of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think one of the really fun things about this movie, because it is an origin story, is that it’s not your traditional origin story,” co-director Anna Boden told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “What’s going to be fun and surprising for an audience is going to be uncovering the mystery of how this particular superhero got her powers and became who she is, along with [being] on a journey with this character.”

“It was a really fun way to make a movie, a really fun way to imagine an origin story, because it has this nontraditional structure. I think it’s going to be a fun ride for people.”

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.