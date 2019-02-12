‘Captain Marvel’: Gemma Chan Says “Cracks Are Starting to Show” Among Starforce

Captain Marvel is set to introduce a whole new kind of ensemble into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it sounds like things won’t be peachy-keen with that group.

During a visit to Captain Marvel‘s set last year, Gemma Chan spoke to reporters about her character of Minn-Erva, a member of the film’s Starforce group. As Chan explained, there will be a sort of nuanced strain amongst the members of the group, especially between Minn-Erva and Jude Law’s mystery character. While the film will dive into Law’s character being a mentor to Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), it sounds like his and Minn-Erva’s existing dynamic will take a similar sort of shape.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He definitely was her mentor as well [as Carol’s].” Chan explained. “He still is, I should say, not in the past tense. Yeah, I would say actually they have quite a complex dynamic between the two of them. She doesn’t always agree with his decisions. I can say that. But obviously, he is still her mentor and her superior. But yeah, there are a few cracks in that relationship starting to show.”

To an extent, this could explain the rapport we’re expected to get between Carol and Minn-Erva, as it sounds like the two female characters will see each other in an array of different ways.

“[Their rivalry is] not so much [for affection].” Chan added. “I suppose before Carol joined the team, Minn-Erva was probably kinda of the star of this Starforce team, and she was probably the favorite of the commander who is played by Jude Law. So yeah, so I suppose there’s more to do with their abilities rather than affections as such. But yeah, I think there’s a mutual respect, but yeah, someone else who’s also very good at their job. It’s kind of playful rivalry.”

The notion that the members of Starforce aren’t afraid to butt heads with each other seems to be a prevalent thing within Captain Marvel, based off of comments by Korath actor Djimon Hounsou.

“As far as story based uniquely on this is concerned, I feel like Carol is the type of person that takes a joy at taking the piss at me all the time, cause I’m sort of very machine-like, very framed, very driven.” Hounsou explained. “The lack of not being so flexible and playful, she takes a piss at that, I think.”

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.