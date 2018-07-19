Kevin Feige Reveals Why ‘Captain Marvel’ Is Set in the ’90s

Almost exactly a year ago, fans were surprised to discover that the Captain Marvel solo movie would be set in the 1990s. And according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, there are several different reasons for why that choice was made.

In a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, Feige was asked about the time period for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe venture. As Feige explained, it’s largely a story-based decision, but one that will manifest in a couple unique ways.

“The answer is, you’ll see in the storytelling of the movie.” Feige explained. “But it allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before and tapping into a ’90s action genre was fun for us and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about super-powered people and also tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own standalone origin story.”

While it’s unclear exactly how everything will come together within Captain Marvel, the idea of exploring a new era of the MCU – as well as a major comic book event – has intrigued quite a few fans. And as producer Nate Moore previously explained, that time period will allow Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to get a proper sort of origin.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore said in a previous interview. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said in a previous interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

Captain Marvel will soar into theaters on March 8, 2019.