Captain Marvel Gets Iron Man Armor in This Awesome Mashup Cosplay

It’s safe to say there has been a bit of an uptick in Captain Marvel cosplays this year after Carol Danvers made her long-awaited big-screen debut — and a pretty creative one is getting the spotlight. Cosplayer Gleume Cosplay recently shared some pretty awesome photos of her “Iron Marvel” cosplay, which, as the name suggests, mashes up Carol’s Marvel Cinematic Universe costume with the armor worn by Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Earlier this year, they also shared an awesome video of the cosplay lit up, which you can check out below.

In a way, there’s a bit of a fitting irony in this Captain Marvel/Iron Man mashup, considering the roles that both characters play in the MCU. With the first Iron Man film kickstarting the cinematic universe, Tony has been at the center of the franchise’s events thus far — a role that Carol is expected to play after his death in Avengers: Endgame.

“The great thing about Captain Marvel is she is a human.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year. “She’s a real person, Carol Danvers, who gets these incredible powers and who has these amazing adventures in outer space,” Feige confirmed in Captain Marvel: The Official Movie Special. “But as with all of the best Marvel characters, she needs to be very human. So this is not just about somebody who is incredibly powerful and can fly around and shoot photon blasts out of her hands; it’s somebody who’s very human, who’s very vulnerable, and who has multiple dimensions.”

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Feige continued. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.