New ‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Poster Revealed

Marvel Studios has revealed a new poster for Captain Marvel.

The poster will be exclusively at Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in Brazil this weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Marvel Studios is showing off its next film at CCXP this weekend. Captain Marvel‘s costume is on display, and footage from the film was unveiled during a panel.

Captain Marvel will be the first Marvel Studios film headlined by a female hero, which has drawn some comparisons to Black Panther earlier this year being the studio’s first film led by a black hero. During a visit to the Captain Marvel set, Brie Larson discussed those comparisons and high expectations.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Lason explained. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” she continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and tells the origin story of Danvers, the film’s titular heroine. Captain Marvel finds herself caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races that threatens to turn Earth into its next battlefield.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

What do you think of the new Captain Marvel poster? Let us know in the comments

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.