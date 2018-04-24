Marvel Studios Head Shares ‘Captain Marvel’ Update, Nick Fury Teaser

.@KevFeige teases Captain Marvel as “one of the most unique and inspiring origin stories” https://t.co/dHMagOpRAk pic.twitter.com/9tO9wSdoo6 — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2018

Marvel Studios is basically the definition of can’t stop, won’t stop. In the last ten years, the company has rolled out more than a dozen superhero blockbusters and started a pop culture revolution. In a few days, Avengers: Infinity War will join that list, and fans are ready to see the awaited film. Still, some are a bit bummed that Captain Marvel will not star in the movie, but Kevin Feige doesn’t want those fans to get too down.

After all, the producer did just give a big update on the heroine’s solo film and its inclusion of Nick Fury.

Right now, the head of Marvel Studios is at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles. It was there Feige spoke with Variety about Captain Marvel, and he did not hold back his praise for the much-anticipated venture.

“You’re going to get the most powerful superhero we’ve ever introduced and what I think is one of the most unique and inspiring origin stories,” the producer said.

“We are a little less than halfway through filming now. We had an early call time this morning so they could finish and get here for the premiere tonight and then they’ll be back early tomorrow. It’s going extremely well, and it’s a great cast on that film.”

Continuing, Feige went so far as to tease fans with what they can expect from Captain Marvel. Not only will the movie be set in an untouched time period, but it will show fans a brand-new side of Nick Fury.

“Being able to tap into Carol Danvers story for the very first time — to bring that to the screen and tap into an era of the MCU we’ve never been in the ’90s. To see a version of Nick Fury whose reached a point in his career where he thought the wars over and the best days are behind him,” Feige explained.

“Certain things he encounters in this movie sets him up for the path where we are 19 films later. It’s really special, and I can’t wait for us to finish it, cut it together, put it in theaters so people can see it, and then people can go see the next Avengers film next year.”

