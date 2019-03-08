‘Captain Marvel’ Finally Explains Nick Fury’s ‘Infinity War’ Pager

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got their first tease of Captain Marvel during the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, as Nick Fury frantically sent out a call on his pager before turning into dust at the hands of Thanos. The camera panned to the ground to show Captain Marvel’s logo on the pager, meaning that Fury was calling out to Carol Danvers in his greatest moment of need, teasing the inclusion of the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Now that Captain Marvel has been released in theaters, we finally have some background info on the origins of that pager, and what Carol has been up to all this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Captain Marvel! Continue reading at your own risk…

It may have seemed strange for Fury to be carrying a pager in 2018, but Captain Marvel took place in 1995, when the pager was the main form of communication. He explains to Carol how pagers work early in the film, and then uses his to call for backup when the duo are locked up at Pegasus. Once they break free, Carol learns that Fury betrayed her trust by reaching out to SHIELD behind her back, and she forces him to cough it up. She tells him that she’ll give the pager back when she thinks he can be trusted with it again.

Fast forward to the end of the film when Carol is about to leave Earth for the foreseeable future. She hands the pager back to Fury and notes that she has made some modifications, allowing the pager to reach her from multiple galaxies away. However, this pager is for emergencies only, which explains why Fury didn’t made the call until the Snap occurred.

When Fury reached for the pager in Avengers: Infinity War, he truly had no other choice but to call on Carol for help. The Avengers weren’t able to get the job done, and the only person more powerful than Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is Captain Marvel, so he’s hoping that the pager will still work after all these years.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters and Avengers: Endgame is set to arrive on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!