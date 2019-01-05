New ‘Captain Marvel’ Poster And Promo Art Revealed

Even more posters and promo art for Captain Marvel have now been revealed, and fans of Carol and her cat are definitely going to be delighted.

First up is what appears to be a new poster, which features Brie Larson wearing her trusty leather jacket on top of her costume with Goose perched on her shoulder. The poster features a blue, white, and black palette, with planets and Halla Stars in the background. You can check out that poster below.

“Nuevo póster promocional con el gatito #Goose. Por allí dicen que será la sensación en #CaptainMarvel”

Nuevo póster promocional con el gatito #Goose. Por allí dicen que será la sensación en #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/TcUpbP9mD1 — Giancarlo ✌ (@giancanadas) January 4, 2019

Next up are several pieces of promo art, which look destined for backpacks, notebooks, and the like. The first image features a close-up of Carol’s face with another version of her standing tall with a blue and orange color scheme. The next design features a black and white color scheme and features two Captain Marvels, each sporting different poses.

The third design is more of a patchwork theme and features Larson soaring with her fists charged with power on a gray background. The final design also looks like a denim patch, with her logo and a portrait of her in the middle on a black background.

“New art of #CaptainMarvel

#HigherFurtherFaster”

You can expect plenty of new Captain Marvel merchandise to hit stores in the coming months, and some are already starting to see more in their local stores. That includes Marvel’s new Captain Marvel line of Marvel Legends figures, which have revealed a few secrets and interesting details about the upcoming film.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.