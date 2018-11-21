‘Captain Marvel’ Reshoot Photos Spotlight Brie Larson and Young Coulson

Marvel Studios has kicked off reshoots on the anticipated Captain Marvel, and now new photos have emerged from the set.

The new photos were taken on Monday in Los Angeles, where both Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson and Agent Coulson Clark Gregg were seen on the set. Larson is sporting her Kree-inspired costume from early on in the film and can be seen getting into costume, while Gregg is sporting a fresh head of hair and dots on his face for the visual effects team to work with after the fact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film actually wrapped back in July, but it seems they needed to grab some extra shots and sequences before the movie is completed. You can check out the photos below (via Just Jared).

It looks like the #CaptainMarvel cast has gathered to do some reshoots! See the brand new set photos of Brie Larson and Clark Gregg: //t.co/19JwV8PKUD — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 20, 2018

For Larson, it was the blend of real character moments and the lighthearted humor that Marvel is known for that attracted her to the character.

“That is something that is really exciting to me about this film: We did not cut corners on that stuff. Like, when it’s funny, it is funny, but also when there’s deep emotional things happening, it’s real. So I was able to bring some of those same things that I’ve brought to full dramatic roles into this, which I’m really proud of because I think it will really set this film apart.”

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.