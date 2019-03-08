‘Captain Marvel’ Set for 30M Opening Day In China

Captain Marvel is off to a nice start, and at the moment is set for a positively impressive opening day in China.

The film that introduces Carol Danvers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe pulled in 2.2 million in Thursday previews and another $27.6 million on Friday (as of 8:15 pm) according to Variety, creating a current total of 29.8 million heading into Saturday. That’s higher than Aquaman ($24.6), which went on to pull in $93 million over opening weekend in China.

The Maoyan ticketing service estimates that Captain Marvel will pull in around $192 million during its time in Chinese theaters, That would put it behind Aquaman, which sits at #15 on the highest grossing films list and Venom, which comes in at the #18 spot.

Currently, Captain Marvel is battling against films like Green Book, Natsume’s Book of Friends: The Movie, Alita: Battle Angel, and How to Train Your Dragon.

As for North America Captain Marvel brought in $20.7 million on preview night, and current estimates peg it at an opening weekend of $120 to $160 million. That preview night performance puts it only behind Black Panther as far as Marvel solo films go, which isn’t anything to sneeze at.

We don’t have estimates just yet for how it will do overall at the box office once its run is done, but positive word of mouth (aside from some trolls here and there) has helped build up buzz, so we’ll have a much better idea of where it will sit after its first two weeks.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

