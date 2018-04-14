Captain Marvel: The Best Fan Art So Far

Fans are anxiously awaiting Captain Marvel‘s MCU debut, and as a result, are creating some pretty amazing pieces of art.

From more realistic pieces that look straight out of a film to more animated or stylized artwork that would make any comic fan smile, there’s a little bit of everything out there, and we’ve collected a healthy helping of it into one convenient place for you.

Yeah, we’re givers that way.

Brie Larson will be bringing the character of Captain Marvel to life in the film and is thankful that she doesn’t have to keep her role in the film a secret any longer.

“It feels like such a weight off my shoulders because I really don’t like keeping secrets,” she said, nodding to the secrecy which originally came with her MCU casting.”

Fans are excited to see what she does with the role, and overall reactions have been insanely positive.

“The response was really positive, and that felt really cool. I mean, making movies is hard, and making films of that size is even harder. It requires so much physically, and it’s a lot longer shoot, and there’s also the pressure because this is a character that is incredibly inspiring to people and means a lot,” Larson continued. “So you just want to get it right. I feel really excited about how everything is shaping up.”

We think Larson would love the entries on this list, especially this take by MyCKs Art Studios, who for a recent commision envisioned the character as a samurai warrior. The results are awesome, and you can see how it turned out above.

“Just completed this commission today 🙂

Captain Marvel samurai version~~”

The calligraphy by mom: JOKETSU [woman of power, wisdom, effectiveness]

Fun stuff!”

You can find more of MyCKs’ work on their official website.

Without further ado, hit the next slide to see the rests of our favorite Captain Marvel fan art thus far!

@JurassicKevin

Carol Danvers’ history features not only superheroics but also time in the military and Kree origins, and this poster perfectly encapsulates all of that in a stylish way.

On a serious Marvel kick lately. Here’s my poster fan art for Captain Marvel https://t.co/JxcDTsnUpg #FanArtFriday pic.twitter.com/aJdtgmXq4u — Kevin Tiernan (@JurassicKevin) March 30, 2018

“On a serious Marvel kick lately. Here’s my poster fan art for Captain Marvel https://bit.ly/2J3dxT7 #FanArtFriday”

Erenink

Once fans saw the initial version of the costume they couldn’t wait to put their own spin on it, and Erenink’s rendition of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is among the best.

Fantastic Captain Marvel fan art by reddit user erenink! #captainmarvel pic.twitter.com/6yOJ5omzFT — We Have a Hulk (@wehaveahulkpod) March 22, 2018

“Fantastic Captain Marvel fan art by reddit user erenink! #captainmarvel”

You can find the original art post here.

Captain Marvel Unknown

If you just happened to see this poster in your feed, you’d think it was from the official film. Brie Larson looks phenomenal as Captain Marvel, and the jet in the air and Nick Fury in the background are perfect touches.

“Although it was known already, Captain Marvel will not appear in Infinity War but is now officially CONFIRMED for Avengers 4!”

Unfortunately can’t nail down who created this awesome piece of art, though the blurred edges/background aesthetic is one BossLogic uses a lot. If you have any tips on who did this let us know!

@BossLogic

Speaking of BossLogic, he’s delivered a few great renditions of Brie Larson’s Marvel hero, including this amazing number that even features Mar-vell, which will be played by Jude Law in the film.

“3rd time lucky, sorry guys ? Captain Marvel, added an extra throwback image”

Beautiful Basket

While fans understand for the most part why the suit is green at the moment, that still didn’t keep fans from giving a red, gold, and blue makeover to the suit to bring it closer to the comics.

Fan edit of the Captain Marvel suit matching the concept art.



Made by Reddit user BeautifulBasket. pic.twitter.com/zA9e8NMmhG — ?Chromalicious Bootylicious? (@Mollshka) January 25, 2018

“Fan edit of the Captain Marvel suit matching the concept art.

Made by Reddit user BeautifulBasket.”

You can find the original post here.

BossLogic Overwatch

For this one BossLogic was inspired by a game of OverWatch, and the results are phenomenal. In fact, he did a few Marve heroes in the same vein, but we dig Captain Marvel the most.

“Zarya Captain Marvel (After a random conversation) @playoverwatch”

Jong Hwan

This one is by Jong Hwan and features a gorgeous rendition of Captain Marvel alongside a fighter jet high up in the clouds. It really puts her love of taking to the skies in the spotlight and would make an amazing poster for the film at some point.

[Fan-Art] Captain Marvel By Jong Hwan via /r/comicbooks https://t.co/zJ8yoiA3QL pic.twitter.com/UKVypOhvU5 — Ꮸ Ꮍ Ꮹ N Ꮜ Ꭶ (@Cygnus76) February 24, 2017

“[Fan-Art] Captain Marvel By Jong Hwan via /r/comicbooks http://ift.tt/2lywVO3 “

You can find Jong Hwan’s Artstation portfolio here.

Sean Tay

While it features a different design than the initial costume in seen in the set photos, this Captain Marvel rendition by Sean Tay is still stunning and features a more animated art style. Whoever commissioned this got an awesome print.

Captain Marvel commission~ pic.twitter.com/iDYPjyaaaN — raiko @ Doujima Z08 (@raikoart) April 13, 2018

“Captain Marvel commission~”

You can check out Sean Tay’s print store here.

Dave Keenan

If you were looking for a piece of art that nailed Brie Larson’s likeness with a lush painted feel, look no further than this beauty from Dave Keenan. The trail from the jets is the perfect accompaniment to this beautiful portrait, and we want one of these on our wall.

“Its #internationalwomensday and what better way to celebrate than with all the strong women and female characters! Here is my painting of Brie Larson as #captainmarvel ! Shout out to all the great women out there bc with out yall we men would be lost! #art #artoftheday #artistsoninstagram #artist #artwork #painting #drawing #digitalart #conceptart #comics #marvel #marvelcomics #comicbooks #illustration #illustrator #brielarson #portraits #digitalpainting”

Dave Keenan’s Artstation Account can be found here.

BossLogic And KingsLetter

We might have saved the best for last, as this latest Captain Marvel collaboration piece from BossLogic and KingsLetter is simply stunning. So much so that Avengers: Infinity War directors The Russos showed their appreciation on social media.

Hard to beat that kind of endorsement right?

“Going into @avengers 4 like …. @brielarson @therussobrothers #InfinityWar

Bosslogic X @Kingsletter”

You can purchase this print on BossLogic’s Inprnt store.