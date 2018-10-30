‘Captain Marvel’ Weird Parody Trailer Released

If you’re like us you’ve watched the Captain Marvel movie trailer a few hundred times, but you’ve probably never quite seen it like this.

Aldo Jones has created another one of his patented weird trailers, this time with Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel as the muse. It kicks off in style with some crazy eyes and a Tardis careening towards the Blockbuster, though as you can see the landing does not go smoothly. Oh, and Blockbuster evidently can see the future, and it says Netflix.

She’s greeted by Kenny’s dad (of South Park fame) Stuart McCormick, who of course works at Blockbuster, and is understandably stunned when Carol Danvers fades out of existence (thanks Thanos!). He doesn’t quite get what happened though and just thinks someone’s making an old video store joke, and honestly, there’s no reason to burst his bubble.

As Danvers tries to figure out where she is, Tobey Maguire shows up, though he isn’t much help, as he just does his weird dance moves from Spider-Man 3. He goes away eventually but makes a reappearance later, as does the Thanos Mobile (a big purple truck), Homer (as an alien), and Patrick from Spongebob, just to name a few.

Oh, and Captain America shows up to secure his trademark on the whole “Captain” thing and even kicks her off a rope. The dude’s got insecurity issues we think.

Throw in appearances from Russell (Up), Bill Cosby, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Joker, and Channing Tatum and you’ve got yourself a very weird but entertaining trailer. You can check out the whole thing in the video above.

Odds are the film is not going to have anything quite as weird as this, but we would love for that Netflix thing to make it in there. Sorry Blockbuster.

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.