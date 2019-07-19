Chadwick Boseman’s 21 Bridges Comic-Con Trailer Released

The latest trailer for Chadwick Boseman‘s upcoming film, 21 Bridges, was released during San Diego Comic-Con today and it looks as action-packed as ever. The new crime drama/thriller is being produced by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and directed by Brian Kirk, who is best known for helming episodes of acclaimed shows such as Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful, and Boardwalk Empire. The new movie sees Boseman as a cop who is known for “killing cop-killers.” When eight cops are murdered one night in New York, the entire city is shut down while Boseman is tasked with finding the killers before the night is done.

In addition to Boseman, the upcoming movie has a stacked cast, which includes Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. Simmons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously, Boseman spoke about the new film at CinemaCon, where he discussed shadowing real police officers to prep for the role.

“At times it was a lot of fun hanging out with them; at other times it was horrific, some of the things you experience,” Boseman shared. “One of the things they talked about a lot was how the job affects them personally — how the job takes over their entire lives, and I think that’s an element of this film that we try to stay true to.”

Boseman also explained what drew him to the film.

“Several things, I would say that it was a combination of being able to have a fast-paced action movie,” Boseman said. “When I read the script, I could tell that this was gonna be a ride. It’s a ride when you watch it. At the same time, it took me back to my theater days where you have the fast-paced language…I lived in New York for years. I feel like this movie sort of captured that sort of things.”

Joe Russo also spoke about the film at CineamaCon, sharing what it was like to re-team up with Boseman.

“It was awesome,” he explained. “I mean, a lot of our experience over the last seven years with the cast and crew at Marvel is everyone’s like a big family now and, you know, we grew up on a genre. The Winter Soldier is an example of how thrillers were really important to our cinematic upbringing and this one is awesome. I mean, it’s intense. The action is fantastic. It’s the kind of movie that they’re, I feel like they’re not really making a lot of anymore. It’s a real throwback to a 70’s thriller. It’s, it feels like a Lumet movie.”

21 Bridges hits theaters on September 27th.