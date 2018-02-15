Chadwick Boseman's Brother Accepts His Disney Legends Award at D23 Expo

The world hasn't been the same since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. Back in 2020, Boseman died of stage 3 colon cancer after hiding his diagnosis for years. The actor had numerous hit roles playing Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get On Up and even King T'Challa in Black Panther. Ever since his death fans have been questioning the future of the Black Panther franchise and some of those questions were answered by the trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor has been nominated for numerous posthumous awards and most recently nabbed an Emmy for his voice acting in Marvel Studios' What If?… and now the actor has scored another big title. During the first day of Disney's D23 Expo, Boseman was inducted as a Disney Legend and his brother Derrick Boseman accepted the award.

"When I heard that Disney wanted to honor Chad, the first word that came to mind for me was the word honor," Boseman said as he accepted his brothers award. "As I think about my brother and this honor that is being bestowed upon him, I wish that he was here to receive it. Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family. But as I think about him, I think about how he honored our parents. How he honored his family. How he honored even his friends, and he made sure that his friends had good careers. How he honored all the contracts that he signed. He honored them with his blood, his sweat, his tears, as he played these roles and he was taking chemo at the same time."

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

