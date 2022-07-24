Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Studios' Phase 6 First Movies Revealed

Fresh off of announcing their full Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5 slate of movies and TV shows, Marvel Studios did the unthinkable and revealed the first details about their upcoming Phase 6 block of programming. Marvel head Kevin Feige took to the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and confirmed that the first film in Marvel's Phase 6 will be their official reboot of the Fantastic Four, kicking off in theaters on in theaters November 8, 2024. Two more titles for Phase 6 were confirmed, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set to premiere in theaters May 2, 2025 and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars arriving in theaters November 7, 2025.

Though these three are the only titles officially confirmed, Marvel Studios did put up a graphic including the dates and release windows for other titles that will appear in Phase 6 of the MCU, they include: Two titles in the Fall of 2024, a Winder 2024 release, a Winter 2025 release, two Spring 2025 releases, and two Summer 2025 releases.

Kevin Feige also confirmed that Phases 4, 5, and 6 now officially have a title, The Multiverse Saga. This comes after Phases 1, 2, and 3 were officially labeled The Infinity Saga by the House of Ideas.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

(Cover Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)