Chris Evans Says He Liked Picking Up Thor’s Hammer More Than Captain America’s Shield

Chris Evans has become synonymous with Marvel’s star-spangled Avenger Captain America, a role he’s played over the course of 10 years since debuting in Captain America: The First Avenger. Since then we’ve seen him grow and change over the course of several films, including Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and the Avengers films, and in the process, he’s taken on new costumes and new alliances. Through all of it though he’s wielded Cap’s iconic Shield, though in Avengers: Endgame we got to see him pick up Thor‘s returning Hammer Mjolnir, and during an interview on the Tonight Show he admitted picking that up finally was even cooler than picking up his Shield.

Jimmy Fallon spoke to Evans all about Endgame, including what it was like to film the final movie in his Marvel arc, and during that conversation, the hammer happened to come up. Fallon recalled the audience in the theater cheering and losing their minds when that moment happened on screen, and then asked Evans which felt cooler lifting for the first time, the Shield or the Hammer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hammer,” Evans said. “Well, you know the Shield was destined for the character. The hammer was kind of this period at the end of a sentence in terms of his worth, and it was nice. And the Russo’s really know how to build those moments. I’ll say the hammer.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above, and you can find all of the special features on Endgame’s home video release below.

Digital Exclusive:

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain Americaand Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in Avengers: Endgame.

Blu-ray & Digital:

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original Iron Man — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs, and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Avengers: Endgame is available on home video now.