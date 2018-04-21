Chris Hemsworth and Ben Affleck Battle on Twitter Over Matt Damon’s Friendship

Thor star Chris Hemsworth and Batman star Ben Affleck are embroidered in a social media custody battle over coveted best friend Matt Damon.

The jokey “feud” was launched by Affleck’s response to a Gossip Cop piece asking the question: “Matt Damon Replaced Ben Affleck With Chris Hemsworth As New Best Friend?”

Affleck, a long-time personal friend and collaborator of Damon’s, wrote on Twitter: “Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I’m Team @JimmyKimmel anyways.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host has a famed “hatred” of the Jason Bourne and Ocean’s Eleven star, with Kimmel regularly firing shots at Damon on his ABC nighttime talk show.

Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics.

How do you like them apples 😘. @jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely… https://t.co/SWe7yrHRWW — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 21, 2018

“Sorry mate not my fault!” Hemsworth sent back on Twitter. “He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics. How do you like them apples. 😘 @Jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely…”

Damon recently made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Hemsworth’s Thor: Ragnarok, appearing in an uncredited cameo as an overdramatic Asgardian actor portraying Thor‘s mischievous half-brother, Loki.

Kimmel used Damon’s bit role as ammo when Affleck stopped by the show to talk Justice League in November, telling the Batman actor: “That’s so sad though in a way that you went on to become Batman. Not only didn’t he get to become Robin, he’s like begging for little bit parts in Thor. He’s like Loki Jr. in Thor.”

The talk show host learned Affleck and Damon had both auditioned for the role of Robin, the caped crusader’s young sidekick, in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman.

The role was ultimately dropped from the film, but Affleck joked of Damon’s audition: “I wish to God he had gotten that part.”

More recently, Damon reportedly passed on a villain role in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

Hemsworth is one of nearly 20 Avengers: Infinity War stars visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live next week to promote the blockbuster ahead of its April 27 release.