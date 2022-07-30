New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit

Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.

Though little has been revealed about Born Again, other than the involvement of Cox's eponymous Man Without Fear and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, fans are busy speculating as to what the series could involve. Others have taken it into their own hands to create marketing materials for the show, including dynamite fan posters featuring one of the character's most popular looks. That's especially the case with Instagrammer @elilusionista.cl, who crafted a Born Again fan teaser featuring Daredevil's baton and classic yellow helmet.

"I don't think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them, because we didn't know what the status was of the character," She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao said about using the character during a chat with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con. "And then, I can't remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, 'Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?' And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn't believe it, we thought we were being pranked."

"We just kept writing him in, and we kept rolling with the story just thinking like, 'Okay, any moment now they're going to tell us we can't use them. They made a mistake. They actually don't have the rights,'" she added. "But it just kept [becoming] more and more real. And it was so hard to keep that secret!"

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. Te first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

