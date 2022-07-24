Daredevil Fans Hope Born Again Will Be TV-MA on Disney+

The minds at Marvel are actively working on are bringing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series set to hit Disney+ Spring 2024. Though the confirmation of the show itself was some of the biggest news to come out of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, fans are hoping to see the series carry a similar to tone to the Netflix series before it.

Luckily for Daredevil fans still carrying those hopes forth, Marvel Studios Animation upset the status quo Friday with the revelation Marvel Zombies will be the outfit's first TV-MA fare, comparable to an R-rating handed out to feature films by the Motion Picture Association. While executives have long confirmed films like Deadpool 3 would carry an adult rating, the Marvel Zombies reveal confirmed that Disney+ won't only host previously-made R-rated films like Logan and Deadpool, but that it would also produce the adult-oriented content.

