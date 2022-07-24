Daredevil Fans Hope Born Again Will Be TV-MA on Disney+
The minds at Marvel are actively working on are bringing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series set to hit Disney+ Spring 2024. Though the confirmation of the show itself was some of the biggest news to come out of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, fans are hoping to see the series carry a similar to tone to the Netflix series before it.
Luckily for Daredevil fans still carrying those hopes forth, Marvel Studios Animation upset the status quo Friday with the revelation Marvel Zombies will be the outfit's first TV-MA fare, comparable to an R-rating handed out to feature films by the Motion Picture Association. While executives have long confirmed films like Deadpool 3 would carry an adult rating, the Marvel Zombies reveal confirmed that Disney+ won't only host previously-made R-rated films like Logan and Deadpool, but that it would also produce the adult-oriented content.
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying!
Hope
prevnext
This honestly gives me hope for Daredevil and Punisher in the MCU...An actual TV-MA series?!?! pic.twitter.com/x6YeXJcTVQ— Josh (@Josh37058760) July 22, 2022
Epiphany
prevnext
Just realized that if Marvel Zombies gonna be TV-MA then the Daredevil reboot has to be too pic.twitter.com/3Abr5x9GOA— 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕠 ❄️ (@MANOMAGlC) July 23, 2022
Wanda Says
prevnext
Ain't no reason that new Daredevil season can't be TV-MA now , Marvel pic.twitter.com/ubQgXA79yW— Neo a.k.a Negro Kuwabara (@NeoGameSpark) July 22, 2022
Now Do Daredevil
prevnext
Now make the new Daredevil show TV-MA too pic.twitter.com/mw7GWRNfRk— Aidan (@MetalGearLMAO) July 22, 2022
Yes Please
prevnext
If Marvel Zombies is TV-MA then Blade and Daredevil... pic.twitter.com/xwteLLrzsZ— TeeKay (Born Again) (@TanishqKhurana3) July 22, 2022
No Excuse
prevnext
they kinda have no excuse not to give daredevil a tv-ma rating now. might as well if you want to preserve the tone and feel of the netflix show.— kimberly. (@problemsthots) July 24, 2022
Look at Zombies
I hope it’s TV-MA like Marvel Zombies especially since they just added Logan and Deadpool 1&2 https://t.co/qMonLlRPSC— Maaz 🕷🕸 (@maaz_riasat) July 24, 2022
*****0comments
Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil can now be seen on Disney+.
What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev