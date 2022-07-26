Daredevil: Born Again's 18-Episode Order May Change the MCU Forever

It's been pretty evident since the events Spider-Man: No Way Home that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) would have an extended role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the character will appear at some point during the courtroom comedy. But that's not all — the character is reportedly appearing in Echo next summer and a year from then will appear in his own self-titled series, Daredevil: Born Again.

The fan-favorite vigilante getting his own show was pretty sizable news in its own right...until Marvel boss Kevin Feige made an even bigger reveal — Born Again will be the first show from Marvel Studios to get 18 episodes. Not counting animated properties, the longest shows to date are WandaVision and She-Hulk, which either have clocked in at or will be nine episodes each. That means Daredevil's solo MCU outing will be double the size of the MCU's current longest project.

It's a move that could arguably change the franchise as we know it.

Fans of Netflix's Daredevil series praised the show's ability to craft detailed story beats for many of the characters involved in the project, all the way from Ol' Hornhead and Kingpin down to supporting characters and second-level antagonists. All three seasons of the show capped out at 13 episodes, five less than the character is getting from Disney+.

This hefty episode order should help solve one of Marvel's biggest criticisms yet with the studio's Disney+ offerings, where many suggest the shows should be longer so endings are rushed and quickly put together.

Beyond that, it signals Marvel's willingness to go back to the days of network television and extended production schedules. Given that each episode to-date has taken upwards of a month to shoot, that means Daredevil: Born Again could take a full year and a half to film. Even if the show managed to expedite filming to three weeks per episode, the cast and crew of the series will be assembled and filming for over a full calendar year.

Suffice to say, not only will Daredevil: Born Again continue Marvel's dedication to street-level storytelling, but it's also allowing the studio to bend itself in ways it never has and as the late great Steve Jobs once said, "Innovation is the only way to win."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!