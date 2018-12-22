‘Daredevil’: Marvel Releases Official Statement on Cancelled Series, Promises More Adventures After Netflix

Netflix brought the hammer down on Thursday night, announcing the cancellation of the beloved Marvel TV series, Daredevil. This comes on the heels of the streaming service axing Luke Cage and Iron Fist as well, clearly moving away from the Marvel branded franchise.

What makes the decision to cancel Daredevil especially surprising was the strong acclaim it received from both fans and critics after being released in October. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem as though Marvel is ready to say that the characters or world of Daredevil are going away for good, and that there is likely a post-Netflix future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Wednesday, Marvel released a statement saying that the company appreciated the support for its beloved TV series, and that there was more to come.

“Marvel is extremely grateful to the huge audience that loved Marvel’s Daredevil,” reads the statement. “From the moment of young Matt’s first act of heroism to the birth of Page, Murdock, & Nelson, it has been a unbelievable journey. We are incredibly proud of the amazing showrunners and writers starting with Drew Goddard and Steven DeKnight, Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie and Erik Oleson, Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio and our casts who brought our characters to life with such excellence, and every one of the fantastic crews in NYC. We look forward to more adventures with the Man without Fear in the future.”

Of course, we are all hoping that this means the show will pick up in its fourth season on another network or streaming service, but there’s a chance that that may not be the case. Marvel could just start over with Daredevil in a new series or film, or could keep his story going in comic books. At this point, there’s no telling what’s next for the character.

What we do know is that Netflix is done with The Man Without Fear, and properties like Jessica Jones and The Punisher are probably the next to go.