‘Daredevil’ Confirmed As Best-Reviewed 2018 Superhero TV Show by Rotten Tomatoes

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes is continuing its look back at 2018, counting down the top reviewed superhero TV shows of the year. And is it any surprise that the third season of Daredevil came in at number one?

The cancelled Netflix series beat out Titans, Cloak & Dagger, Legion, and The Flash to make it to the top of the list. Unfortunately, this is probably the last time it will be eligible for this kind ranking.

Despite a petition going around urging the streaming platform to pick up the Marvel Television series for a fourth season, Netflix appears to be moving on from this particular superhero brand.

Series star Charlie Cox lamented the show’s cancellation, calling it a “dream job” over the last few years.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” Cox said to Entertainment Weekly. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that.

“It’s just how business works,” Cox continued. “But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years… I loved it. It’s been just the most incredible job for me. It’s so fun to do. You get to do all the acting obviously, which is great, but then there’s also this really fun physical aspect to it with all the stunts and the fight choreograph.”

And while people are hopeful Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist (the other cancelled heroes) will show up elsewhere, such as Hulu or the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, the contract with Netflix prevents these heroes from appearing anywhere for at least two years after the cancellations. This report was backed up by Daredevil actress Amy Rutberg.

“There is this very real contract with Netflix,” Rutberg said to Inverse. “I had heard 18 months, maybe it’s 2 years. I suppose it’s possible that Marvel could buy them out, but I have not heard so much as a whisper.”

Fans continue to demand more Daredevil, as well as the continuation of the Defenders franchises with the same actors. But Netflix obviously has other plans, despite two Marvel series on the way.

It remains to be seen what will happen with The Punisher after Season 2 premieres next week, or when the third season of Jessica Jones debuts later this year.