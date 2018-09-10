Vincent D’Onofrio Is Struggling To Keep ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Secrets

Anticipation for the third season of Daredevil on Netflix has been mounting, and fans caught their first glimpse of the Marvel Television series in the season finale of Iron Fist.

But with no announced premiere date and another Defenders series having just premiered this last week, it seems like we will be waiting a while before Marvel brings the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen back. And it’s very hard for the Kingpin himself to keep from spilling his guts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wilson Fisk actor Vincent D’Onofrio frequently interacts with fans on Twitter, and judging by a recent post it is difficult for him to not start spoiling Daredevil Season Three:

“Gosh I wish I could tell you about Season 3 of Daredevil. I wish I could tell you about this one time…oops. Not allowed to say,” D’Onofrio wrote.

After only appearing in a handful of episodes in Daredevil Season Two, D’Onofrio is poised for a major comeback in the new episodes. Fisk has likely pinned down the identity of Daredevil thanks to his last run in with Matt Murdock, and has a huge ax to grind against the person who put him in prison.

Oh, and then there was that moment where Murdock threatened Fisk’s love Vanessa. That’s not likely to go over well.

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox was coy about the circumstances surrounding the Kingpin’s presence in the new season, though he did gush about having another opportunity with D’Onofrio.

“Vincent D’Onofrio is a tour de force, huh? I don’t know if could say enough good things about him,” Cox said to Collider. “What’s great about Vincent — I always think of the scenes I have with him as requiring very little acting on my part. Because he’s so scary as Wilson Fisk, and he’s so big, I just know if I learn my lines, when I say them, it’s likely to work. Because so much of the acting is done for you just because of what he brings for you to a scene.”

Daredevil Season Three is set to pick up after the events of Defenders in a major way, as all of Murdock’s friends assume he died at the end of the series. It was shown that Daredevil managed to survive the destruction of Midland Circle, and was left in the care of a group of nuns at an undisclosed location.

Given the status of these characters heading into Season Three, it’s likely that fans will be treated to an adaptation of the classic storyline “Born Again” by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli.

We’ll likely learn more about the return of Daredevil at New York Comic-Con later this month.