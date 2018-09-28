‘Daredevil’ Star VIncent D’Onofrio Praises Bill Sienkiewicz for Kingpin Inspiration

Vincent D’Onofrio, whose take on “Kingpin” Wilson Fisk has been widely regarded as one of the best villainous performances in the decade-old Marvel Cinematic Universe, credits veteran comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz with giving him the inspiration to level up in his upcoming season three performance.

Earlier today on Twitter, D’Onofrio shared a Sienkiewicz image, along with some kind words for the artist.

Apparently, D’Onofrio had reached out to Sienkiewicz prior to filming and asked for some art — and Sienkiewicz was happy to accommodate. Meanwhile, the actor told nobody that he was using the work of a comics master to psych himself up.

Oh yes @sinKEVitch inspired my acting in the season3.

I asked him if he would send me some art.Anything he felt inspired2send me that was laying around his studio. He sent me a box of art. I took that box to work everyday &told no one. Intense art that inspired the hell out of me pic.twitter.com/vZhzWpU9oO — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 28, 2018

Sienkiewicz is one of the most acclaimed artists of his generation, and his striking visual style has inspired people in and outside of comics, and helped to shape years of cartoonists who followed him.

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.

Kingpin was the main villain of Daredevil‘s debut season in 2015, but took a back seat while he was imprisoned in Season 2. This new installment will see him free from jail, out of the shadows, and back to becoming the biggest threat to Matt Murdock and the people of New York City.

In a just-released teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming third season, D’Onofrio can be seen sporting the classic white-suited look that Fisk traditionally dons in the comics. To play off of that white suit, Daredevil can be seen returning to his dark roots in the teaser. Since he doesn’t have his suit anymore, and he’s going through a bit of a rough patch Matt Murdock is ditching his heroic attire for his original black suit.

His imagery from New Mutants has repeatedly been cited as inspiring the upcoming movie of the same name.

Daredevil season 3 will be available on Netflix on October 19. New Mutants will be in theaters on August 2, 2019.