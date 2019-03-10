‘Daredevil’ Star Vincent D’Onofrio’s Scary Monkey Story Goes Viral

From Wilson Fisk to Gomer Pyle (Full Metal Jacket) and Thor (Adventures in Babysitting), Vincent D’Onofrio has a handful of movies under his belt where he plays the tough, gritty archetype. In real life, however, D’Onofrio just revealed one of his biggest vulnerabilities to the world — monkeys.

In an extensive Twitter thread earlier in the day, D’Onofrio revealed he was deathly afraid of monkeys.

1) Just for a laugh; Let me just say something about monkeys and their ability to scare the SH*T out of me. There used to be a monkey petting place in florida when I was a child. “Monkey world” “Monkey jungle” something like that.. — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019

While the beginning of the 22-tweet thread is above, a short version of the story goes like this: as a child, D’Onofrio would go to a makeshift zoo in Florida that focused solely on monkeys. While there, as the actor says, there’d be horrific monkey “poo” everywhere and detailed why his descent into fear. It’s certainly an entertaining read and after a few hours, it has now gone viral on the micro-blogging platform.

Most recently, D’Onofrio made his major directorial debut with Lionsgate’s The Kid, a limited release western featuring Ethan Hawke and Chris Pratt. Speaking with ComicBook.com about the film, D’Onofrio took a quick second to thank Daredevil fans for being so loyal in the wake of the show’s cancellation.

“I deal with them a lot on Twitter and they know how I feel about their loyalty, and I’m really appreciative of their loyalty,” D’Onofrio said. “I’ve always used their excitement to motivate me to try and do the best job I can playing Fisk, and I hope to do it again.”

“You know, I hope that Marvel comes up with some kind of venue to do it again,” reflected D’Oonfrio. “But, their loyalty and their excitement has been helpful to me to be able to do the character, and now it’s just … You know, I’m humbled by it. These people are just, they’re enthusiastic and I think it’s great.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

