‘Deadpool 2’ Star Wants to Fight Thanos

The Deadpool franchise might already feature a scene-stealing performance from Josh Brolin‘s Cable, but one of the film’s stars wouldn’t mind sharing the screen with him under a different context.

Stefan Kapicic, who plays Colossus in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, was recently asked which Marvel character he would like his character to face off against next. As Kapicic revealed, he wants to go toe-to-toe against Brolin’s other live-action Marvel character, Avengers: Infinity War‘s Thanos.

“I wanna’ fight Thanos, which would be weird because we have Thanos playing Cable.” Kapicic explained at a press event in London (via ScreenGeek). “But you know, CGI can do a lot of stuff.”

Oddly enough, there’s a lot of justification for Colossus and Thanos theoretically duke it out on the big screen. Granted, there’s no telling what will be next for either character following the potential Disney/Fox deal, but both have recently shown how good of a fight they are against other larger-than-life heroes (Infinity War‘s Hulk and Deadpool 2‘s Juggernaut). And Marvel Studios certainly pulled out all the stops to transform Brolin into Thanos, largely thanks to the advancement in visual effects.

“Josh is an amazing actor, obviously,” co-director Anthony Russo said during an Infinity War set visit. “One of the great things about these movies, visual effects technology is always evolving. Every couple years, you’re able to make a leap forward, in some respect. To bring something to the screen, in an execution level that you haven’t quite seen before. That’s what’s so exciting about it. Whether it be something like skinny Steve [Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger], or whatever the case may be. As that technology evolves, we are able to bring more and more of what Josh Brolin can do, as a performer, into the fabric and the texture of what Thanos is, in a way that we are extremely excited about.”

So while there’s no telling if Colossus and Thanos will ever share the screen together, the thought of Brolin’s two Marvel worlds crossing over is sure to tickle some fans. And as it turns out, the actor put a lot of effort into approaching both roles.

“Even though there’s a movement coach [on Avengers: Infinity War], and Terry Notary who is a great movement coach who is really good friends with Andy Serkis and that whole thing that they did in the mo-cap thing.” Brolin told ComicBook.com. “That was great but I didn’t have to be in great shape. There were cheat days every day. Then we got into [Deadpool 2], and I was still doing Avengers, and I remember seeing Dave Bautista in Gold’s Gym and he’s looked at me and he goes, ‘What happened to you? What’d you do?’” Brolin recalls. “Which was like the greatest compliment, the great kudos you would get!”

Both Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 are in theaters now.