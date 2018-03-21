New ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Coming Thursday

It looks like Deadpool 2 has one more trailer in it ahead of the film’s May release.

According to Trailer Track, a brand new Deadpool 2 trailer will hit the internet tomorrow, Thursday, March 22nd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer was announced on the official Sina Weibo account (the Chinese equivalent of Twitter) for the X-Men movies, as seen below:

Once translated into English, the text reads:

Tomorrow will be released # # Deadmen 2 # latest notice. In the new notice, a large number of new heroes have struck! ! ! This new character comes on stage to open a new story for ## The tip of the FANS Come and guess the identity of these few people. It’s time to prove that you’re a senior deathguard powder.

The trailer is expected to arrive at about 9 am ET and 6 am. PT, so be sure to set your alarms.

The trailer follows a series of rumors that Deadpool 2 had tested poorly with early screening audiences. A more recent report suggests just the opposite, that Deadpool 2 actually tested extremely well and even outdid the first Deadpool movie.

Star Josh Brolin confirmed that the film is indeed undergoing reshoots while answering a question about any fourth-wall breaking jokes about his other Marvel movie role as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I can’t imagine there’s not going to be any,” Brolin said. “I’ll put it that way. I’m up here right now in snowy Vancouver doing reshoots for Deadpool. Given that it’s a satire of all superhero movies, especially Marvel movies, how can you not?”

But co-star Brianna Hildebrand pushed back against the idea that this was to somehow fix a bad movie.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong,” Hildebrand told ScreenGeek. “I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like. A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

According to another report, the “things that people love” about Deadpool 2 that the reshoots will add more of include Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino, two characters making their cinematic debuts in the film.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019. That should just be the start though since Fox is planning to release three X-Men movies a year for the next several years.