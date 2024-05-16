Upcoming Peppa Pig Theme Park Already Receiving PETA Complaints

Hasbro and Merlin Entertainments are bringing Peppa Pig to life in the form of a new theme park later this year. The park is readying its grand opening, located in Dallas, Texas, and has plenty of families excited about exploring the world of Peppa Pig. As it prepares for the opening, however, the theme park is already under fire from the folks at PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) because of the food menu it plans to serve its guests.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park has a food menu that includes both meat and dairy, as just about every theme park menu does. What caused this specific criticism from PETA is that pigs — like Peppa — are farm animals like cows and chickens, and those are the kinds of foods that will be served at the park.

PETA senior director Danielle Katz wrote a letter to the CEOs of Hasbro and Merlin (per the Dallas Observer) to condemn the choices on the food menu at the upcoming park. The letter began with kind words about the Peppa Pig program, however, saying that the cartoon has been "showing the world that pigs aren't sources of bacon but individuals with emotions and unique personalities."

That, of course, led into the meat of the letter, no pun intended. Katz continued on to talk about the irony of the decision, especially since the already exciting Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida doesn't include any pork products.

"You clearly recognize the irony of selling pig meat," Katz wrote in the letter. "So why sell products made from other exploited animals like Carol Cow or Mrs. Cow?

"Surely Miss Rabbit would never butcher her chicken friends to serve nuggets or take a mama cow's milk — meant for her babies — to make cheese pizza."

Set to open later this year, the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Dallas will be the second of its kind, similar to the one already open in Central Florida. The park will consist of live shows, interactive elements, restaurants, and several rides. Those attractions include Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster, Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride, Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride, Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure, and Mr. Bill's High Striker. A specific opening date for the new park hasn't yet been announced.