‘Deadpool 2’ Trailers Contain Dialogue That Will Not Be In The Movie

Ryan Reynolds proved to be a commanding force when it came to bringing Deadpool to the big screen, not only in his behind-the-scenes persistence but also by lending his talents to portraying the Merc with a Mouth. The actor’s quick wits are already on display in trailers for Deadpool 2, though director David Leitch claims the actor was regularly offering an abundance of jokes while filming each scene. Some of these additional lines of dialogue even made their way into the film’s trailers, even if they don’t make the final cut.

“It’s funny, there’s so many. There’s so many that are on the cutting room floor, because you do all this improvisation, and you might have three or four versions of one of these moments,” Leitch shared with Fandango of the film’s alternate bits of dialogue. “You’re like, ‘Oh my God,’ but you can only pick one to tell the story. I think it’ll be a good thing for the Blu-ray extras, to see all the alts that we had and couldn’t put in the movie. Some of them actually snuck into the trailers as Easter eggs. How about I leave it at that?”

Fans are often quick to point out when a scene appears in a trailer and doesn’t make it into a film’s final cut, though the director promised that any alterations made between the trailers and the final film don’t have a big impact on the overall narrative.

“There might be one punchline that we had three versions for and we loved them all, and only one can live in the movie, so we might have snuck a couple in sort of additional materials that people can discover,” the director admitted. “Like, ‘Oh my God, he used to say this, but now he says this.’ They’re not plot-changing, they’re just really punchlines to the jokes, or pop culture references that Ryan is a genius coming up with.”

What could potentially make the alterations even easier from the trailers to the final film is that Deadpool is often uttering his most disgusting diatribes when he is wearing his mask, allowing any number of lines to be recorded and then injected into a finished scene.

You can check out Deadpool 2‘s abundance of jokes when the film lands in theaters on May 18th.

