Ryan Reynolds Plays Two Characters in ‘Deadpool 2’

Ryan Reynolds wears a lot of hats when it comes to the Deadpool franchise; producer, writer, star, you name it. Well, in Deadpool 2, Reynolds adds another credit to his name, playing a second major character in the movie, though you probably won’t notice when you watch it the first time.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Deadpool 2! Continue reading at your own risk…

In the months leading up to the release of Deadpool 2, rumors spread far and wide that the popular X-Men villain Juggernaut would be appearing in the film. Thankfully, those rumors turned out ot be true, and the movie gave us a fantastic depiction of the giant-sized bad guy.

Because of his size and design, Juggernaut was a fully-CGI character, making it nearly impossible to tell who portrayed him. Thanks to writer Rhett Reese, we don’t have to keep guessing, as he revealed that Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool himself, played the Juggernaut.

At the Deadpool 2 premiere earlier this week, CBR spoke with Reese about the role Juggernaut plays in the movie, and he confirmed that it was indeed Reynolds underneath the metal helmet.

“Ryan Reynolds ended up voicing Juggernaut, if you didn’t know that,” Reese said. “That was Ryan’s voice as the Juggernaut, and he did the facial capture for him. I don’t know how they did the physical mo-cap — I don’t think that was Ryan.”

Knowing that it was Reynolds playing the villain helps make sense of the Juggernaut listing in the credits. At the end of the movie, rather than listing an actor’s name next to Juggernaut, it says that the character was played by “himself.” This may have just seemed like a fun way to keep the identity of the actor a secret, but it’s also a solid joke about the Deadpool franchise as a whole. You know, since the series is a juggernaut at the box office and the star of the franchise played the character named Juggernaut.

Reynolds is nearly unrecognizable as Juggernaut, making it evident that his voice was made deeper for the part, thus keeping fans guessing as to who might be playing the character.

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Reynolds, is now playing in theaters.