‘Teen Titans Go’ Fires Back At ‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds’ Slam Of The DCEU

Teen Titans Go is firing back at Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds with a cheeky dig at Green Lantern.

Hey @VancityReynolds, caught your new @deadpoolmovie trailer. Never forget – before you became a @Marvel character, you were a part of the @DCComics universe. #TeenTitansGOMovie pic.twitter.com/vmrBms0I8h — Teen Titans GO Movie (@TeenTitansMovie) April 20, 2018

The official Teen Titans Go Twitter account popped off Thursday, the same day 20th Century Fox dropped the final Deadpool 2 trailer, tweeting at Reynolds:

“Hey @VancityReynolds, caught your new @deadpoolmovie trailer,” the tweet reads. “Never forget — before you became a @Marvel character, you were part of the @DCComics universe.”

Attached was a GIF of the John Stewart Green Lantern as he appears in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, which sees the space cop (voiced by rapper Lil Yachty) take a dig at the 2011 oft-maligned Green Lantern that starred Reynolds as Hal Jordan.

“There was a Green Lantern movie,” Stewart says, “but we don’t talk about that.”

Reynolds, as Wade Wilson, took his own dig at the failed superhero blockbuster in 2016’s Deadpool, when he begged for his super suit not to be “green… or animated,” referring to his garish computer-animated superhero uniform.

The always snarky Deadpool took a stab at Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe in today’s trailer, responding to an insult hurled his way by newcomer Cable (Josh Brolin), who called the red-clad mercenary “a clown dressed up as a sex toy.”

“So dark,” ‘Pool said, “you sure you’re not from the DC Universe?”

Deadpool 2 will also have potshots armed and ready for its summer season competition, namely Disney’s Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story, of which DP2 is sandwiched between.

It’s all in good fun, mind you: the Canadian star is no stranger to self-deprecation, something that comes easy when you’re married to the beautiful Blake Lively and you’re the headlining star of an A-list superhero franchise whose first installment remains the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever with $783 million worldwide.

Reynolds dipped into the superhero movie pool with Blade: Trinity before making his debut as Deadpool — or a version of Deadpool — in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where the Merc with a Mouth was instead the Merc with no Mouth and was little more than the mute final boss swiftly decapitated by Hugh Jackman’s metal-clawed mutant.

The star would find his redemption in Deadpool, doing away with the Origins take and instead presenting ‘Pool as a comic book-accurate and foul-mouthed smartass.

Deadpool fans can be among the first to see the new movie with co-creator Rob Liefeld and other special guests as part of one-off showings May 17 and 18, with an even more special ‘Deadpool Day X-Force X-Travaganza’ on May 19.

Deadpool 2 opens May 18. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies hits theaters July 27.