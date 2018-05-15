‘Deadpool 2’ Director Shares Update On ‘X-Force’ Movie

Right now, there’s no doubt where 21st Century Fox has its spotlight, and that is directly on Deadpool. This weekend, fans will sit down for the mouthy hero’s next solo romp, and it will not take the mercenary long to come back to theaters once again. After all, Deadpool is slated to take part in the long-awaited X-Force film, and the man behind Deadpool 2 is giving fans an update on that feature.

Tonight, press and fans have gathered to celebrate the world premiere of Deadpool 2. It was there director David Leitch took a moment to chat with Variety about the sequel, and he even updated fans about how X-Force is doing.

“They’ve been developing it for awhile, and Drew Goddard is on-board. He’s a great writer and a great filmmaker. I think they’re really trying to take these characters and expand this universe,” Leitch said, praising the movie’s director.

“With those people all creatively involved, and Josh and Zazi’s characters all coming back, I think it would be fun for everybody.”

So far, fans know very little about Fox’s X-Force plans, but Ryan Reynolds did open up about the massive undertaking in a recent interview. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said Goddard’s take on Deadpool becoming a team player is a fun one he can’t wait to explore on set.

“I just wanna work with Drew,” Reynolds said. “I mean, I love him and he has such an interesting take on where he wants to take that world. I see it being a real ensemble on a lot of levels just because I think it’s interesting for Deadpool to kinda function in the way he does in his own universe.”

“I think there’s a real opportunity to not burden the narrative by shattering Wade’s life, so then at the beginning our movie you get to have him just be part of the team, which is obviously a very challenging prospect for someone like Wade Wilson,” the actor continued. “I’m really excited about that.”

Of course, you only need to peek at Goddard’s resume to see why Reynolds is excited to work with the director. Right now, the creator is working on Bad Times at the El Royale, but his filmography lists everything from Cabin in the Woods to Marvel’s Daredevil. Currently, there is no definitive script attached to X-Force, but Goddard is working on a draft with Fox backing him. So, if Reynolds has every reason to be excited, then fans may want to side with the actor and jump on the hype train early.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on May 18.