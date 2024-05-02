Marvel's "Alligator Loki" Gator Has Gone Missing in Bizarre Kidnapping Case

Alligator Loki – the fan-favorite Loki variant featured in Marvel's Loki Season 1 – has gone missing.

The animal actor, known as "Wally The Emotional Support Alligator" was reportedly kidnapped from his handler Joie Henney's secure enclosure while Henney was out fishing with friends in Brunswick, Georgia on April 21st, per Southern Living. According to a social media post, the kidnapper was "some jerk who likes to drop alligators into someone's yard to terrorize them." From there, the story gets even stranger: the government agency meant to handle orphaned and/or injured animals sent a trapper out to the property where Wally had been dropped off; the trapper caught Wally and dropped him off with a bunch of other gators into a local swamp.

That may not seem like a dire situation to most onlookers – but apparently, it's not a very good situation for an emotional support animal like Wally to be in. According to a post from the "Wallygator" account, "The trapper said the chances of them finding Wally is slim to none," as there's difficulty even deciding where to get started:

"We have been unsuccessful in getting specific information about a location to begin a search. Even the original swamp we were told is so large it would take months with an army to search…Thank you all for your continued support, tips, suggestions, and prayers. All of these are more appreciated than you know."

Joie Henney has been appealing to Wally's fans and good samaritans alike, pleading for help in finding his beloved friend. In a recent Wallygator TikTok post, Henney pleaded, "We need all the help we can get to bring my baby back. There's a reward out for Wally's return safely with no questions asked. Please help us. Please."

One of the latest posts (at the time of writing this) reveals that the calls for help may gotten too much of a response. While a location where Wally was released has been identified, the swamp is very large, and there are all kinds of legalities popping up when it comes to who can even venture into the swamp and attempt to trap an alligator:

"The trapper told her [the caller who reported Wally in her yard] at that time his plan was to put Wally somewhere in the Okefenokee swamp. This swamp is 438,000 acres. Let me make this clear guys, anyone other than a licensed trapper caught with taking an alligator from here risks jail time and major fines. So while we know everyone wants to do a search and find Wally it's not legal to do so."

As you can see from his various social media accounts, Wally has a lot of fans – and not just those who know him from the MCU. A GoFundMe dedicated to the search for Wally has been established.