‘Deadpool 2’ Has Fans Calling Out Movies for Giving Asian Girl Neon Hair Streaks

Deadpool 2 has scored a lot of points with the more progressive members of its fanbase, primarily […]

Deadpool 2 has scored a lot of points with the more progressive members of its fanbase, primarily for featuring the genre’s first open LGBTQ superhero romance. However, in this super woke era we now find ourselves in, demonstrating one kind of progressive thinking doesn’t save you from failing to recognize your other shortcomings.

Case in point: while Deadpool 2 may have made supporters of the LGBTQ community happy, it has apparently angered some of its Asian fans, for helping to perpetuate a long-running modern Hollywood stereotype. Read below for a breakdown of the Deadpool 2 controversy surrounding new X-Men character, Yukio:

It’s a Pattern

Take a look above for the evidence that this isn’t just some pedantic SJW complaint. One fan has compiled examples of this “Asian Girl Neon Hair Streak” trend in Hollywood films – going back nearly two decades.  

The Significance

One user breaks down the social stigma surrounding the Asian girl neon hair streak trend. In short: while not meant to be offensive, it’s pretty much a gimmicky, superficial way to characterize someone. 

Those Just Noticing

A lot of people weren’t even aware that this was a thing – but they are noticing now. That’s what “progress” is all about. 

Those Who Noticed All Along

Of course, some fans out there have always noticed what was going on, and are grateful that awareness is spreading. 

From the Source

This is just one representative of the Asian community, but the viewpoint is worth noting, as so many non-Asians get in on this debate. 

Let’s Be Clear…

As this fan points out, the issue here isn’t necessarily whether the colored hair itself is a bad or good detail. It’s something else entirely. 

Is It Satire?

Should Deadpool 2 get a pass? The movie is known for its satirical take on superhero movie staples and stereotypes; then again, it also celebrates those same staples and stereotypes. So where does this Yukio issue fall on that spectrum? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! 

Deadpool 2 is now in theaters. The X-Men movie universe will continue when X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.

