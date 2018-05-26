‘Deadpool 2’ Has Fans Calling Out Movies for Giving Asian Girl Neon Hair Streaks

Deadpool 2 has scored a lot of points with the more progressive members of its fanbase, primarily for featuring the genre’s first open LGBTQ superhero romance. However, in this super woke era we now find ourselves in, demonstrating one kind of progressive thinking doesn’t save you from failing to recognize your other shortcomings.

Case in point: while Deadpool 2 may have made supporters of the LGBTQ community happy, it has apparently angered some of its Asian fans, for helping to perpetuate a long-running modern Hollywood stereotype. Read below for a breakdown of the Deadpool 2 controversy surrounding new X-Men character, Yukio:

It’s a Pattern

it’s time for western media to drop the idea that asian girls need neon streaks of color in their hair to stand out. pic.twitter.com/r2YRNdENbG — nerdy (@nerdyasians) May 22, 2018



Take a look above for the evidence that this isn’t just some pedantic SJW complaint. One fan has compiled examples of this “Asian Girl Neon Hair Streak” trend in Hollywood films – going back nearly two decades.

The Significance

My hair is blue but the western media perpetuates Asian girls with dyed hair as rebels, girls who don’t conform to the rest is Asian stereotypes. While obviously this doesn’t apply to EVERY movie including Asian women, often the women with undyed hair represent the docile Asians https://t.co/Qo99tReJ6T — boo boo the fool (@ayyyooorianne) May 23, 2018



One user breaks down the social stigma surrounding the Asian girl neon hair streak trend. In short: while not meant to be offensive, it’s pretty much a gimmicky, superficial way to characterize someone.

Those Just Noticing

this is so weird like why is this even a thing lol who decided that the streak of colored hair makes asian girls cool lmao https://t.co/e2sBKrj8Qc — baby (@LilGlolita) May 23, 2018



A lot of people weren’t even aware that this was a thing – but they are noticing now. That’s what “progress” is all about.

Those Who Noticed All Along

I’ve always found this annoying. It’s usually purple, red, or blue as well. https://t.co/xr0jfvBpEL — Form of Therapy (@formoftherapy) May 22, 2018



Of course, some fans out there have always noticed what was going on, and are grateful that awareness is spreading.

From the Source

I’m asian, not asian-american, so my opinion may be less relevant. But as a Chinese Singaporean, I don’t see anything wrong with it. full black hair is a sign of rules and conformity to a lot of us. I love my own dark hair of course, but — ルナダイエン (@luuuunadiane) May 22, 2018



coloured hair is seen as a fascination for us because everyone has dark hair, and carries the connotation of creative expression and freedom. — ルナダイエン (@luuuunadiane) May 22, 2018



This is just one representative of the Asian community, but the viewpoint is worth noting, as so many non-Asians get in on this debate.

Let’s Be Clear…

Before you say “but I’m Asian and I love my colored hair!”, that’s great!

But we’re here talking about how American media refuses to create complex Asian female characters and would rather just slap on a purple streak https://t.co/mRgLgzV8Jl — Alise Quynh (@zeezackczs) May 23, 2018



As this fan points out, the issue here isn’t necessarily whether the colored hair itself is a bad or good detail. It’s something else entirely.

Is It Satire?

I think that was the point. Deadpool was literally making fun of every comic book movie stereotype in this film. Your point still stands but thats what was happening here. https://t.co/5B8AVGpguA — iPaddington (@markuspr1m3_) May 22, 2018



Should Deadpool 2 get a pass? The movie is known for its satirical take on superhero movie staples and stereotypes; then again, it also celebrates those same staples and stereotypes. So where does this Yukio issue fall on that spectrum? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

