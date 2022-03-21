Deadpool 3: Bella Thorne Really Wants to Play Lady Deadpool for Marvel

Last week saw a major update on the Deadpool 3 front when it was announced that Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy is in talks to helm the upcoming Marvel threequel and since then there has been no shortage of chatter about the project as fans start to speculate about how the film will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whether Hugh Jackman could even make an appearance. There’s also been no shortage of fan casting for characters people hope to see pop up in Deadpool’s orbit, and that includes Lady Deadpool. A frequent name that comes up among fans for the character is Bella Thorne, who herself expressed interest in the character several years ago. And it sounds like Thorne still would like to take on the character.

Thorne told Comic Book Movie that she’s definitely interested in taking on Lady Deadpool, as well as talked about how much she loves the superhero genre more generally. She also praised Ryan Reynolds’ performance as Deadpool.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, superheroes are definitely fun. I love action stuff, naturally, and I do a lot of action stuff with stunts and whatnot,” Thorne said. “It’s just always really fun on set and it breaks up the work day when you get to concentrate on the body and feel and how to perform not just using your voice. That’s always fun for me. Deadpool is my favorite. It’s so raunchy and, hello, who doesn’t love Ryan Reynolds? He just f-cking nails that role to the floor.

“What I love about Deadpool is that realism mixed with the you know, superhero world. It’s something where we feel we can talk to this superhero now in today’s day while still having them be a superhero,” she continued. “I love that sh-t. Like, The Boys? Love that TV show.”

And when Thorne was told that Deadpool 3 is in the works, she had a pretty direct response: “Guys! I’m here, Where are you at?”

Deadpool 3 will be written by Bob’s Burgers’ Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time, but the film will be the first in the franchise released by Marvel Studios following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Deadpool 3 does not currently have a release date.

Would you like to see Bella Thorne in Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments.