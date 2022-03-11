Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence on Reuniting With Director Shawn Levy

Deadpool 3 got its biggest update yet on Friday, when it was announced that director Shawn Levy is in talks to helm the upcoming Marvel threequel. Levy, who has a prolific work in film and television with projects such as Stranger Things, Real Steel, and Night at the Museum, has already worked with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds several times over. The pair collaborated on last year’s summer hit Free Guy, as well as The Adam Project, which just debuted on Netflix this weekend. On Friday, Reynolds took to Twitter to confirm that Levy is attached to the upcoming project, and teased that the third film in his and Levy’s “trilogy” will be “a tad more stabby.” He attached a photoshopped poster of his characters from all three films together.

Deadpool 3 will be written by Bob’s Burgers‘ Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time, but we do know that the film will be the first in the franchise to be released by Marvel Studios, following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared earlier in an interview last year.

“It will not be [filming] this year,” Feige added. “Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Ahead of The Adam Project, Levy recently told ComicBook.com that he hopes to eventually get Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who worked with Levy on Real Steel and previously played Wolverine in Fox’s live-action movie universe, onscreen together. Whether or not that collaboration will happen in Deadpool 3 remains to be seen.

“I’m not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a bitch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together,” Levy said to ComicBook.com. “That will happen and it will be me.”

Deadpool 3 does not currently have a release date.