How Taylor Swift Got The Deadpool Cartoon Cancelled

It looks like Donald Glover‘s Deadpool cartoon and FX are really never, ever, ever getting back together thanks to a Taylor Swift episode.

Stephen Glover took to Twitter to share some thoughts on the series-which-won’t-be, claiming there was a specific episode about musical sensation Taylor Swift which was the deal breaker between their efforts and FX.

“There really was a Taylor Swift episode,” Stephen wrote tweet which he has since deleted. “It was HILARIOUS. And it definitely was the last straw lol.”

Stephen Glover didn’t stop there. He had more explaining to do about what the Deadpool series could have been. “Our show wasn’t too black,” Glover wrote in another tweet which has also been deleted. “It wasn’t really that black at all. But we definitely wanted to give Rick and Morty a run for their money and I think we would have. Proud of the gang.”

This all comes after Donald Glover shared 14 pages of script from the animated almost-series on Twitter. While Donald’s tweets have also been deleted, fan support after seeing the good work he had been doing remains loud.

“For the record: I wasn’t too busy to work on ‘Deadpool,’” Donald Glover wrote in a tweet, before unleashing pages where Deadpool mocks the cancellation.

“You know, I’m not mad about this whole ‘cancelled’ thing,” Deadpool said in the script. “I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV? Other than the PRESIDENT?”

Test footage from the series isn’t helping to calm the fire, either.

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s ‘Deadpool‘ animated series,” FX said in a statement. “FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on ‘Legion,’ which will continue.”