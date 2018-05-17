Join Deadpool’s Official Club Merc Loot Crate

Today, one Deadpool Loot Crate ends while another begins! Let’s start at the beginning with Deadpool’s brand new Club Merc quarterly crate, which will offer up 4-5 official Deadpool items worth $60 or more for $34.99 per crate plus $5 shipping in the US and $44.99 (includes shipping and handling + VAT) per crate for international purchases.

You can sign up for a Deadpool Club Merc crate subscription right here. Loot Crate notes in their press release that If you sign up for a full year / four crates, you’ll get a full set of Geeki Tiki mugs featuring Deadpool “along with other members of the Deadpool family” as a gift. To put that into perspective, getting just one Deadpool Geeki Tiki mug will set you back around $16.99, so a full set is quite a bonus gift. Either way, it will be like Deadpool Christmas in your mailbox every three months for as long as your subscription lasts.

Now, let’s talk about what’s ending. Loot Crate’s theme for May is ‘Role Models’, and it will feature exclusive items from Deadpool 2, Archer, Arrested Development and The Punisher. Fair warning! We have learned what the Deadpool 2 and Archer exclusives are, so if you already have a subscription and you want to keep the contents a surprise, avert your eyes now.

Before we get into it, keep two things in mind – the last day to sign up for a Loot Crate subscription and get the Role Models crate is is May 19th at 9pm PST. That date is also the cutoff to take advantage of a 20% subscription deal when you use the code MAEBY at checkout. So if you only took advantage of this deal for one month / crate, it would only set you back $15.99 plus shipping. The two exclusives that you are about to witness make that a huge bargain all by themselves.

The first exclusive is a classic Archer figure that should be a patron saint statue for anyone that likes to drink. You can witness it in all of its glory in the video above.

The second exclusive is a taco-centric t-shirt in celebration of the release of Deadpool 2 on May 18th. You can take a closer look at the design in the image below.

Again, if you want to get started on a standard Loot Crate subscription, you can do that here. If you would like to explore other Loot Crate subscription and limited edition offerings (there’s something for every fandom), you can do that here.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Loot Crate is a subscription service that sends you a mysterious box of exclusive goodies that includes toys and apparel that are based on a revolving theme. As noted, there are crate options for just about everyone.

