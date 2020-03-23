Australian Man Tries to Fight Deadpool Cosplayer While Waiting for the Bus

We’re living in a time where anxiety and tensions run high, so it’s a bit understandable when that all boils over and results in a sudden surplus of internet fight videos. The fight-taping subreddit at r/PublicFreakout has been pretty busy as of late, including a video featuring a bystander attacking a Deadpool cosplayer at an Australian bus stop. What follows next is a brief skirmish with both Deadpool and the instigator each landing their fair share of bunches. You can check out the three-minute fight video below.

As fate would have it, Redditors following the thread had their fair share of quips about the flying fists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Never in my life I thought that I would see Deadpool fighting Trevor,” u/lexzzarre348 says.

“Deadpool 3 looks really low budget,” u/unwelcome_friendly jokes.

u/ChampChains adds, “This may be the most Deadpool thing I’ve ever seen.”

Though we don’t entirely know when a third Deadpool will be made, it will be the first one made by Marvel Studios and part of the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Ryan Reynolds himself confirmed a threequel was in development, Deadpool scribe Paul Wernick reminded us all he and his writing partner in Rhett Reese stay in contact with the A-list actor.

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

“Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could,” he added. “We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open final draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are now available wherever movies are sold.